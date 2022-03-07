Chief Minister releases book

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur released a book “Ashaon Bhara Safar” penned by Sunil Pathik, a specially-abled author from Chamba district. The CM said Pathik was a source of motivation for other physically challenged persons.

Dagshai lad selected for CSIR award

Harshwardhan, a Class XI student of Army Public School, Dagshai, has been selected for the Young Scientist Award 2022. He is one of the finalists in the competition conducted by the CBSE and ISRO for the Council of Scientist and Industrial Research (CSIR).