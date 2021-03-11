Chief Minister releases book

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday released a book “Capacity Building of Artisans for the Sustenance of Traditional Chamba Embroidery” written by Dr Rohini Arora. Appreciating the efforts of the author, the CM said the book could be used as reference material to re-orient the artisans concerned with traditional themes, designs and motifs. Dr Arora said the book illustrated indigenous motifs of the embroidery styles practiced in the region.

Session on teaching English language

The CBSE’s Panchkula-based Centre of Excellence convened a session on “Strategies in teaching English” on Wednesday. The resource person for the session was Ravi Sharma from Army Public School, Dagshai. Key features such as teaching grammar creatively, avoiding discussions on out-of-context aspects of grammar, making teaching less abstract, using stories and music while teaching were discussed.

Teachers’ strike enters day three

The indefinite strike by the teachers of Government College, Sanjauli, and other 130 colleges of Himachal Pradesh, entered its third day on Wednesday. Teachers have been demanding the implementation of the 7th UGC pay scale. Dr Ram Lal Sharma, general secretary of Himachal Government College Teachers’ Association, said the pay scales, due since January 1, 2016, had still not been given to more than 2,600 teachers working in colleges and universities in the state.