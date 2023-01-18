Chief Parl Secys don't have powers to clear proposals: CS

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 17

The six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPSs) appointed by the state government will not have powers to approve proposals coming from a Secretary or any other subordinate officer.

As per an order issued by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, “A Chief Parliamentary Secretary will not have powers to approve any action proposed by a Secretary or any other subordinate functionary of the government, except recording his note in the form of proposal on the file for the consideration of the minister in-charge.”

The order says that all proposals from departments will be submitted to the minister in-charge through the Chief Parliamentary Secretary concerned, wherever applicable. The CPSs will exercise powers and perform functions as specified by the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the state government today directed the Finance Department to notify instructions/ standard operating procedures to implement the decision to restore the old pension scheme. The Finance Department will issue these instructions/ SOPs “in due course of time”.