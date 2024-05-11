Chief Secretary participates in SVEEP event at Atal Tunnel

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 10

Chief Secretary (CS) Prabodh Saxena was present at the Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme organised by the District Election Department Lahaul and Spiti at the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel in Lahaul today. A street play was held with the aim of creating awareness among voters and to increase the voting percentage in the tribal district. Saxena urged people to participate in the voting process to be held on June 1 in a free, fair and fearless manner.

The CS is on a two-day visit to Lahaul valley and Killar sub-division of Chamba district. Tomorrow he will take stock of the necessary arrangements related to the elections from the Assistant Returning Officer at Killar. He will also hold a meeting with the District Election Officer, Assistant Returning Officers, Tehsildar Election and officials of various departments regarding the arrangements related to the elections.

#Atal Tunnel #Kullu #Lahaul and Spiti