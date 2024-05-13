Chief Secretary takes stock of election arrangements in Keylong

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 12

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena today took stock of the arrangements made for the Lok Sabha and Assembly byelection at Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti. He held a meeting with the District Election Officer at Lahaul-Spiti, Rahul Kumar, and assistant returning officers of Keylong and Kaza. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kaza, Rahul Jain, and officials and employees of the Election Department from Kaza also joined the meeting through the virtual mode.

While setting necessary guidelines, the Chief Secretary said it was the responsibility of the officials and employees engaged in the election process to discharge their duties efficiently and honestly. He asked them to investigate all related components thoroughly and ensure effective implementation of rules.

He also told the officials deployed in video surveillance teams, static surveillance teams and flying squads deployed for election work to work in coordination with each other.

Lahaul and Spiti District Election Officer Rahul Kumar gave detailed information to the Chief Secretary about the arrangements related to the election process in Lahaul and Spiti.

