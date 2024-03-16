Himachal Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena releases ‘Mandav’, a brand for SHG-made products

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 15

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said a ‘super brand’ of the state would be launched by June of this year to encourage the sale of products of made by self-help groups (SHGs).

The best products prepared by SHGs would be selected, he added.

While addressing the gathering at a programme organised during the ongoing Saras Fair in Indira Market today, he said a professional agency was being hired for the branding, online promotion, and offline sales of the selected products.

He released a brand named ‘Mandav’ and its logo prepared under an initiative undertaken by the Mandi district administration for the marketing and promotion of products made by Mandi SHGs. ‘Mandav’ products prepared by self-help groups were also released.

The Chief Secretary said the state government was making every possible effort to market the products made by SHGs. To promote the groups on a national level, Himachal Fair was organised by the state government for the first time from December 15 to 31, 2023, in Khan Market, Delhi, in which products prepared by the state’s SHGs were put up for sale, he added.

He said Himachali products were sold in large quantities there. Considering its success, efforts would be made to organise the fair every year, he added. He said the state government had launched a ‘Craft, Cuisine and Culture’ campaign for the sale of products made by self-help groups.

On this occasion, Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan welcomed the Chief Secretary and said the products would also be promoted through digital media.

Talking about the brand, DRDA Project Officer Gopi Chand Pathak said efforts would be made to sell the products on online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Divisional Commissioner Rakhil Kahlon, ADC Rohit Rathour and other officers were present on this occasion.

