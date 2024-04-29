Chief Secy reviews arrangements for Prez Murmu’s visit

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 28

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena today took stock of the preparations being made at various places in Shimla regarding the proposed visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Shimla from May 4-8.

On this occasion, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, Secretary, General Administration, Devesh Kumar, Secretary, Language, Art and Culture, Rakesh Kanwar and other officials were present.

The Chief Secretary first took stock of various arrangements at The Retreat Shimla, the official residence of the President. He directed the district administration to ensure all arrangements at The Retreat and surrounding areas as soon as possible.

He said the President would also participate in the cultural evening to be organised at the Gaiety Theatre during her visit. The Chief Secretary took stock of all arrangements at Gaiety Theatre, the Ridge and the Mall Road and gave necessary instructions to the officials concerned.

Thereafter, the Chief Secretary, along with all administrative officers, obtained information regarding the preparations at Sankat Mochan Temple and Tara Devi Temple. “The President will visit both temples during her visit and offer prayers,” said Saxena.

Saxena said during the President’s visit to various places, she would be made aware of the history of the places, which would include the history of the Ridge, Gaiety Theatre, Tara Devi Mata Temple and Jakhu and Sankat Mochan Temple.

He instructed the Public Works Department to repair all roads so that there was no inconvenience to commuters during this period.

He also directed the district administration and other departmental officials to complete all preparations in time.

