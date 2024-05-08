Chief Secy reviews poll arrangements

Solan, May 7
Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena reviewed the poll arrangements in Solan and Sirmaur districts on Monday.
Poll-ready
- 3,516 polling officers and employees on the job
- 592 polling stations in Solan dist
- 42 polling stations earmarked as ‘critical’ centres
- 20 model polling stations
- 10 women-run, five youth-run polling stations
He urged officials to adhere to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India in letter and spirit to ensure free, fair, transparent and peaceful polling. He directed the police officials to monitor the inter-state borders effectively.
The CS stressed on strict vigilance in the border areas adjoining other states, quick and timely disposal of complaints related to the model code of conduct under the complaint monitoring system, expenditure monitoring system, dispatch of polling parties etc. He also collected details of the ongoing activities under the Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP).
Deputy Commissioner, Solan, Manmohan Sharma, informed him about poll preparations made in the district. 592 polling stations have been established in the five assembly constituencies of the district with 314 being selected for webcasting facility. 42 polling stations have been earmarked as ‘critical’ besides 20 model polling stations, 10 women-run and five youth-run polling stations.
Sharma said that an integrated control room has been established in the district on 24x7 basis to monitor and comply with the model code of conduct. 15 static surveillance teams, 15 flying squads and five accounting teams have been formed. Assistant expenditure observers and video surveillance teams have been assigned duties, besides 10 video viewing teams for election expenditure monitoring. As many as 3,516 polling officers and employees will be on the job in Solan district.
Manmohan Sharma said that in order to increase the voting percentage, an intensive awareness campaign is being run in the district under a well-organised voter education and voter participation programme under Mission-414, especially targeting low vote percentage areas.
The Superintendents of Police of Solan, Sirmaur and Baddi presented details of security arrangements.
