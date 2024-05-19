Chief Secretary reviews poll preparations in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 18

Chief Secretary (CS) Prabodh Saxena reviewed election preparations and progress of various development works in the district here today. The CS said apart from the Lok Sabha elections, the authorities had to put extra efforts due to the Assembly byelections in two of the five Assembly constituencies of the district.

He also advised officials to ensure the availability of electricity, water and civic amenities at all 532 polling booths of the district.

The CS said strict vigil should be ensured for the storage of the EVM and VVPAT machines.

District Returning Officer (DRO) Amarjit Singh informed the CS about the preparedness for conducting peaceful and fair elections in the parliamentary constituency. He said there were 14,32,636 voters, including 7,15,681 male voters. The DRO said the number of voters between the age group of 20-29 was 2,61,433, while voters above age of 85 was 18,172.

The number of women voters in the constituency was higher by 1,259 voters. The highest number of voters (95,036) was in the Nadaun Assembly constituency.

Earlier, the CS flagged off a cycle rally organised under the SVEEP programme.

SP Padam Chand and the ADC were also present along with other officials.

