Child run over by truck in Solan

Solan: A three-and-a-half-year old boy was killed after a rashly driven Pick Up truck hit him while he was crossing road at Anji on the Solan-Kumarhatti highway on Monday evening. The child was pronounced brought dead at Regional Hospital here. The mishap occurred when the child was crossing the highway with his mother Radha Devi to hire a three-wheeler from the opposite side of the highway. The aggrieved family hails from Uttar Pradesh. Solan SP Gaurav Singh said the driver has been identified as Sunil Kumar (29), a Solan resident. Further probe was underway. The highway at Anji, Rabaun and Housing Board area has become an accident-prone zone due to increase in vehicular traffic after four-laning .

