Child swept away in Beas while playing

Kullu, May 12
An 11-year-old boy from Telangana drowned after being washed away in the Beas at Nehru Kund near Manali yesterday evening.
According to the information, Komin Venkat Kritik was playing with his father Komna Harish along the river bank when he slipped and fell into the river. Manali DSP KD Sharma said the police reached the spot and found the body of the victim near Nehru Kund. He said the body was handed over to the victim’s father after the postmortem today.
He urged the tourists to avoid going near the river because the current of the river is extremely strong. Sharma added that police personnel are also cautioning tourists at many places. A large number of tourists are seen taking photos and selfies near the rivers at various stretches from Bajaura to Solang Nala, Bhuntar to Manikaran and some parts of Tirthan river of Banjar subdivision where the road is close to the river. Many incidents have taken place in the past .
Last year, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg had issued an advisory in May that no person,should go near the river.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Election results LIVE updates: Counting begins; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada
The counting will be taken up in 36 centres in district head...
Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI
FIR filed against 4 others too | Searches held at 29 sites
‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul
Also halts elevation of 67 other judicial officers from stat...
Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe
Will pass orders on May 15 after perusing expert panel repo...