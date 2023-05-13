Child swept away in Beas while playing

Tribune News Service

Kullu, May 12

An 11-year-old boy from Telangana drowned after being washed away in the Beas at Nehru Kund near Manali yesterday evening.

According to the information, Komin Venkat Kritik was playing with his father Komna Harish along the river bank when he slipped and fell into the river. Manali DSP KD Sharma said the police reached the spot and found the body of the victim near Nehru Kund. He said the body was handed over to the victim’s father after the postmortem today.

He urged the tourists to avoid going near the river because the current of the river is extremely strong. Sharma added that police personnel are also cautioning tourists at many places. A large number of tourists are seen taking photos and selfies near the rivers at various stretches from Bajaura to Solang Nala, Bhuntar to Manikaran and some parts of Tirthan river of Banjar subdivision where the road is close to the river. Many incidents have taken place in the past .

Last year, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg had issued an advisory in May that no person,should go near the river.