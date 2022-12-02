Children Lit Fest from March 17-19

The state Language and Culture Department in partnership with the Keekli Charitable Trust will organise Mimamsa – Children’s Literature Festival 2023. The three-day programme will be held from March 17 to 19. Besides children literature, the festival will have inter-school competitions in short story writing, poster making and slogan writing. Students below the age of 25 years can participate in the festival. A core team comprising Dr Usha Bande, Meenakshi Faith Paul and Jaiwanti Dimri and members of the Keekli trust has been formed to conduct these events.

AIDS Day observed at Shoolini varsity

Shoolini University organised a series of events on World AIDS Day on Thursday. Around 150 units of blood were collected during a donation camp organised in collaboration with the IGMC Hospital, Shimla. A street play, ‘Bejubaan koi nahi’, was staged to sensitise people about the stigma related to HIV and AIDS in society. A team from ‘YouWeCan’, a non-profit organisation from Gurugram, visited the campus to take part in sessions on breaking myths about the disease. An informative session on the prevention of substance abuse was also organised.

Apply for Sainik School till Dec 5

The last date for submission of online application forms for the admission test of Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira, has been extended from November 30 to December 5, said School Principal Captain (Navy) Manoj Kumar Mahawar. Students seeking admission to Class VI should be aged between 10 and 12 years as on March 31, 2023. Applicants can log in on the web portal www.aissee.nta.nic.ac.in and submit required documents by 5 pm next Monday.