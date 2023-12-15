Children’s 31st Science Congress commences

Hamirpur, December 14
While addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the 31st State-Level Children’s Science Congress at the National Institute of Technology here today, Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said the Children Science Congress encourages a scientific approach among young minds, helping them refine their talent.
The conference was organised by the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) in collaboration with the Education Department and the National Institute of Technology.
Over 600 students from schools all over the state will participate in science-related activities and competitions. DC Bairwa said such events can play a significant role in promoting scientific and innovative thinking among students, adding that the development of scientific thinking is one of the fundamental duties under the Indian Constitution and HIMCOSTE is making commendable efforts to promote the same. The DC also noted that the participating students suggested solutions to many common problems through their models.
In a video message, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena suggested an educational trip for the students to the Science Museum at Shoghi near Shimla. Joint Secretary, HIMCOSTE, Satpal Dhiman said more than 26,000 students from around 4000 schools in the state were registered on the online platform of HIMCOSTE this year.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...