Children’s 31st Science Congress commences

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 14

While addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the 31st State-Level Children’s Science Congress at the National Institute of Technology here today, Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said the Children Science Congress encourages a scientific approach among young minds, helping them refine their talent.

The conference was organised by the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) in collaboration with the Education Department and the National Institute of Technology.

Over 600 students from schools all over the state will participate in science-related activities and competitions. DC Bairwa said such events can play a significant role in promoting scientific and innovative thinking among students, adding that the development of scientific thinking is one of the fundamental duties under the Indian Constitution and HIMCOSTE is making commendable efforts to promote the same. The DC also noted that the participating students suggested solutions to many common problems through their models.

In a video message, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena suggested an educational trip for the students to the Science Museum at Shoghi near Shimla. Joint Secretary, HIMCOSTE, Satpal Dhiman said more than 26,000 students from around 4000 schools in the state were registered on the online platform of HIMCOSTE this year.

