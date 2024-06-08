Chinese national held for trespassing

Kinnaur, June 7
The Kinnaur police have arrested a Chinese national for entering into the Kinnaur-Tibet border area without the mandatory inner line permit. He was presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Reckong Peo today, who remanded him in police custody till June 10.
The Chinese national, Yudong Gou, was arrested at Samdho on Thursday. Foreign citizens are not allowed to go beyond the Doobling area without an inner line permit. Gou, however, managed to go beyond the Doobling area without permit.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Narendra Modi bows to consensus ‘Nation first, no power lust’
To take oath for 3rd time as PM tomorrow, will equal Nehru’s...
Cop slapped Kangana Ranaut in rush of blood, says CISF
FIR lodged; farmers want actor booked too over remarks
Punjab Police ex-DIG gets 7-year jail for 1993 fake encounter
Former Punjab DSP given life sentence