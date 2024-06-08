Chinese national held for trespassing

Our Correspondent

Kinnaur, June 7

The Kinnaur police have arrested a Chinese national for entering into the Kinnaur-Tibet border area without the mandatory inner line permit. He was presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Reckong Peo today, who remanded him in police custody till June 10.

The Chinese national, Yudong Gou, was arrested at Samdho on Thursday. Foreign citizens are not allowed to go beyond the Doobling area without an inner line permit. Gou, however, managed to go beyond the Doobling area without permit.

#China #Kinnaur