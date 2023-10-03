'Chintan Shivirs' to be held in Tisa, Pangi

Our Correspondent

Chamba, October 2

Week-long “Chintan Shivirs” (brainstorming camps) would be organised from tomorrow at the village and block level to prepare a strong development strategy for improving the lifestyle of people in Tisa and Pangi development blocks of the district.

DC Apoorv Devgan said various activities would be organised under the “Sabki Akankshayon Sabka Vikas” event during the Sankalp Saptah in Tisa and Pangi blocks.

Health fairs would be organised at primary health centres on October 3 and a well-nourished family nutrition fair would be organised at various anganwari centres on October 4. Cleanliness camps would be held in panchayat buildings on October 5.

On October 6, the Agriculture Department would organise agricultural fairs in gram panchayats and various programmes related to education would be organised in primary and middle schools under the Shiksha Ek Sankalp event on October 7. Livelihood fairs would be organised in gram panchayat buildings on October 8.

Devgan said those who did excellent work in various activities would be honoured during the concluding ceremony on October 9.

#Chamba