Chintpurni plan ready, Una DC seeks public opinion

Our Correspondent

Una, March 8

The masterplan for the development of the Chintpurni shrine and its surrounding areas has been prepared and published under the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act of 1977. Stating this, Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal, who is also the chairman of the Chintpurni Special Area Development Authority, has invited suggestions and objections from the public to improve the proposal.

In a press release issued here today, the Deputy Commissioner has invited the opinion within 30 days of the issue of the notification.

On Thursday, PM Narendra Modi had launched the PRASAD scheme under which a sum of Rs 25 crore has been sanctioned for development of the shrine.

#Una