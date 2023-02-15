Chintpurni sewerage scheme to be ready by March, says DC

Our Correspondent

Una, February 14

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma today said the work on the sewerage scheme for Chintpurni and its suburban areas would be completed by the end of the current financial year.

The DC said this after reviewing the progress of works on the shrine premises and in adjoining areas. He said the ongoing work on a new drinking water scheme for Chintpurni would also be dedicated to the public in March.

Raghav Sharma, who is also the Chairman of the Chintpurni Temple Trust, said Madho ka Tilla, a point between Mubarikpur and Bharwain on the Chintpurni road, would be developed for providing wayside amenities to the devotees, adding that a park, rest areas and toilets would be constructed here at a cost of Rs 1.84 crore.

The DC said similar facilities would also be developed near the old bus stand at a cost of Rs 1.38 crore. He said the run of e-vehicles between the Mai Das Multipurpose Tourist Complex and the Chintpurni shrine had been successfully conducted and that the services would be launched soon to facilitate elderly and physically challenged devotees.

In view of the ongoing civil works, the section of the road between the old bus stand to the Nari village entry point would remain closed till February 16, the DC said. Consequently, there would be no traffic between the two police barriers near the shrine.