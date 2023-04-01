Chitkara University Baddi campus awarded A+ rating by NAAC

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 31

The Baddi-based campus of Chitkara University has received an A+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The university received a cumulative grade point average of 3.42 on a 4-point scale.

Chancellor Dr Ashok K Chitkara said, “It is the hard work of our students and staff that has helped the institution in achieving this recognition.” He added that adopting sustainable measures had also helped the university in attaining the status of ‘Zero Discharge Campus’ from the Quality Council of India.

The Chancellor said the university hosted a ‘Global Week’ that enabled students and faculty members to participate in exchange programmes with foreign academic institutions. He added that the exchange programmes had led to dynamic collaborations through internationally-funded research projects, international conferences and also provided students exposure of different cultures on the campus.

Pro Chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara said, “The curricula are developed following standardised procedures and revised at regular intervals based on the feedback from various stakeholders. The local, regional, and global demands regarding employability and entrepreneurship are also considered while designing a course.”

“Entrepreneurship development has been one of our focus areas. We have a start-up eco system wherein we provide research scholars and faculties with seed money to support their research projects and patent applications. We have created start-ups like Chai Nagri, ROBO Champs and SD Academia,” said Vice-Chancellor Dr Varinder S Kanwar.

