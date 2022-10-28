‘Chitta’ consumption up, drug abuse ‘high’ on agenda in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, October 27

Rampant drug abuse has emerged as a major political issue in the run-up to the Himachal Assembly elections with the opposition Congress attacking the ruling BJP over alleged easy availability of narcotics in the state.

As Baddi (Solan) has become India’s pharmaceutical hub, a few firms were in recent past caught illegally producing and selling opioids, including ‘chitta’ (adulterated heroin). A few pockets in Kullu have also been known for ‘charas’ production. The police each year launch special drives to destroy cannabis cultivated illegally over hundreds of acres. But what’s most worrisome is the increasing number of people, particularly youth, getting hooked on to ‘chitta’. An official said addicts from affluent families were turning peddlers to manage their daily ‘chitta’ doses and chains were being formed by roping in new vulnerable targets.

As per data based on addicts lodged in rehabilitation centres in the state in 2020, about 35 per cent were ‘chitta’ users. The youngest addict in a de-addiction centre was 13 years old while the older people, in their mid-40s, were mostly addicted to ‘charas’.

Congress MLA from Haroli (Una) and Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said a major crackdown was needed as the menace had assumed alarming proportions. “Once voted to power, the Congress will act tough on the drug mafia, which is operating in an organised manner across the state,” he said. Rohit Thakur, Congress MLA from Jubbal-Kotkhai, one of the affected belts, said drug abuse was a major issue in upper Shimla and setting up effective rehabilitation centres was the need of the hour.

Cabinet minister and Shimla (Urban) MLA Suresh Bhardwaj, who is contesting from Kasumpti, claimed the government had taken concrete steps to curb the menace.

A woman from Theog said drug abuse used to be prevalent in urban belts, but now it had penetrated rural pockets too. The problem was prevalent in all 68 Assembly segments, said HP State Mental Health Authority CEO Dr Sanjay Pathak. “Unemployment, stress, non-cordial interpersonal relations, inquisitiveness to try something new, peer pressure and lack of career orientation, motivation and self-confidence are the main reasons behind people turning addicts,” he said.

Nasha Nivaran Board convener and adviser Om Prakash Sharma said they had taken several initiatives. “A dedicated Nasha Nivaran Fund has been established and an anti-narcotics task force has been constituted. Still, drug abuse remains a challenge,” he said.

The HP police too have taken a number of initiatives, including starting a ‘drug-free Himachal’ app, ‘register 29’ to keep a vigil on the activities of peddlers and attaching properties of traffickers. About 1,500 cases are registered annually and nearly 2,000 arrests are made.