Chamba, June 7

The Health and Family Welfare Department (Chamba) on Friday organised an awareness camp against tobacco use at Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Chamba.

District Programme Officer Dr Rohit Nadda presided over the event. Addressing the students, Dr Nadda highlighted the detrimental effects of tobacco consumption on health, society and the environment. He said tobacco use was the leading cause of preventable deaths and diseases worldwide. “The use of tobacco products, like smoking, is lethal. Therefore, choose life, not tobacco,” he urged.

Talking about this year’s theme for World Tobacco Day, observed on May 31, “Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interferences”, the District Programme Officer underscored the importance of eradicating tobacco use, starting from one’s home, and working one’s way to the entire community. He informed the students about the severe diseases caused by tobacco such as oral and throat cancer, heart diseases, esophageal cancer, bladder cancer, kidney diseases and lung diseases. Dr Nadda provided tips on quitting tobacco and detailed the Tobacco Control Act (COTPA, 2003) and the certification of tobacco-free educational institutions.

