Chopal’s tourism potential to be tapped: Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 21

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 30 development projects worth about Rs 175 crore at Nerwa in the Chopal Assembly constituency of Shimla district.

He addressed a public meeting during the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ programme at Nerwa. He said that efforts would be made to harness the immense tourism potential of Chopal. He added that the state government had opened an SDM office and a degree college in the Kupvi area and upgraded Nerwa to a nagar panchayat. Several other important offices had been opened in the Chopal constituency.

Thakur said that welfare works done for people by the BJP government had upset opposition leaders, who were offering freebees. He urged the people of the state not to get carried away by the claims of the Opposition and wholeheartedly support the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections. Chopal MLA Balbir Verma said that developmental projects worth crores of rupees were being executed in the constituency.

The CM also virtually participated in a meeting regarding the execution of the Kishau Dam Project chaired by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. He urged Shekhawat to expedite the case to avoid project cost escalation as Himachal and Uttarakhand had dealt with all issues related to relief and rehabilitation.

Thakur said that Uttarakhand and Himachal would equally share the power generated from the Kishau Dam Project, proposed to be built over the Tons river, a tributary of the Yamuna, along the borders of the two states. He urged the Union Minister to freeze the input power cost at Rs 2.30 per KWh in the formula to serve the purpose of keeping the power component cost low.

He said that the Centre would bear 90 per cent of the cost of the water component and the beneficiary state would foot the remaining 10 per cent.

#himachal tourism #jai ram thakur #Shimla #Tourism