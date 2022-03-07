Chopper to fetch VHP members?

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 6

The visit of Housing and Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj to the industrial belt of Nalagarh in a chopper remained a topic of hot discussion today.

A two-day meeting of the office-bearers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) which was underway at Nalagarh concluded today. The minister met the VHP leaders and then flew back to Shimla with them giving the impression that he was specially assigned the task of fetching the VHP leaders. The officials, when quizzed, had little information about his visit till last evening.

VHP’s general secretary Milind Paranda, senior leaders Dinesh Chandra and national general secretary Mukesh Khandekar, attended the VHP meeting which concluded today.

When asked by mediapersons about his tour to Nalagarh, he said he had come to discuss development works with the officials of Baddi and Nalagarh civic bodies. —