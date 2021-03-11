Chorus gets louder to sack Himachal Deputy Speaker Hans Raj as video of slapping student goes viral

Tribune Reporters

Chamba, May 22

The Congress Seva Dal and various organisations of the party staged a dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here, demanding the removal of the Deputy Speaker from the constitutional post.

Congress workers also raised slogans. A memorandum was also sent to the Governor through Additional District Magistrate Amit Mehra. The protest was led by Prakash Bhutani, president of the Churah unit of Congress Seva Dal.

Former Churah MLA Surender Bhardwaj said the video of the Deputy Speaker, slapping a school student on Friday had gone viral on the social media. In this video, the Deputy Speaker had also used rude language. Hans Raj represented the Churah Assembly constituency of Chamba district.

CPM flays Hans Raj

Condemning the incident of Deputy Speaker Hans Raj ‘slapping a student during his visit to a school in Chamba,’ the CPM has demanded that he should be removed from his post immediately.

“Such boorish behaviour can’t be expected from a person holding a constitutional post. A case should be filed against him and he should be dismissed from the post with immediate effect,” said Onkar Shad, state secretary, CPM.

Shad further said instead of apologising for his hooligan-like behaviour, the Deputy Speaker was trying to justify what he had done by pressuring the child’s parents into making a statement in his favour.

He said if the government did not take action against the Deputy Speaker and a case was not filed, the CPM would do whatever needed to get justice to the child.

AAP to launch stir

AAP has demanded action against Hans Raj, Deputy Speaker of the Himachal Vidhan Sabha, for slapping a school student in Chamba.

AAP state spokesperson Pankaj Pandit, while addressing mediapersons here today, said a video clip had gone viral on social media showing the Deputy Speaker slapping a school student. He added that the Deputy Speaker should be booked for slapping the child. The government should hold an inquiry into the incident. AAP would launch a statewide agitation if action was not taken against Hans Raj, he added.