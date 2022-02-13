Churah valley's tourism potential untapped: NGO

Chamba, February 12
The Chamba Welfare Association, an NGO, has rued the neglect of the famous Churah valley in the district by successive governments. The valley is full of immense possibilities for the promotion of religious and natural tourism, besides medicinal herbs.
Association president AK Bhardwaj and general secretary SK Kashmiri said here today that during the erstwhile princely state of Chamba, 75 per cent revenue was generated from this area, which is untouched from tourism point of view.
Even today, this scenic valley is not on the world tourism map. The area has remained backward in terms of tourist footfall and economy and much needs to be done, the office-bearers lamented.
The rich culture, natural wealth and resources of this region are the pride of not only of Chamba but of the entire state, they added.
NGO members have requested the state government to promote the unexplored tourist places, adventure spots, cultural and ancient heritage and wildlife of the valley. —
