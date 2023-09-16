CID inspector booked in assets case

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 15

The Baddi unit of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau today booked an inspector posted at the CID, Shimla, in an assets disproportionate to income case.

The bureau had received a complaint against the inspector, who had served in the Baddi industrial area. He is known to have amassed property disproportionate to his known sources of income. After a preliminary enquiry, the case was registered today.

He was found involved in illegal mining, besides giving money on interest as well as other nefarious activities. His family, too, resided at Baddi though he was posted at Shimla. He hails from Sirmaur district.

