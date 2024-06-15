CID locates ‘missing’ Sirmaur cop in Haryana

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, June 14

In a dramatic turn of events, the Himachal Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) has located Head Constable Jasvir Saini, who had allegedly gone missing two days ago.

Saini, who was traced in Narayangarh, Haryana, late this evening, has been brought back to Nahan, where CID officials are completing further procedures.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Himachal Pradesh CID DK Choudhary, spearheaded the probe into Saini’s alleged disappearance. Two days ago, the head constable, who is posted at the Kala Amb police station in Sirmaur, released videos and accused a senior police officer of harassment, which caused an uproar in the state.

DIG Choudhary reached Sirmaur on Thursday and initiated the probe into the incident. Utilising advanced technology to aid the search, the CID located the head constable within 24 hours after initiating the investigation.

Talking to The Tribune, DIG Choudhary said Saini was located near a tubewell built on a farm in Kalahari Gujra village near Narayangarh. He said at present, Saini is undergoing a medical examination, after which his statement will be recorded.

On Friday, the issue took a new turn when the family of an “assault” victim addressed the media and refuted the allegations levelled by the Head Constable. The family accused Saini of mishandling the investigation into the assault case and putting pressure on them to reach a compromise. They submitted a memorandum to the Sirmaur DC.

Tejveer Singh, the uncle of victim Atish Kumar, a resident of Nagal Suketi village, said on June 8, his brother and nephew were assaulted by youths in an SUV on Deoli Road, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Kala Amb police station. He said the assault, which arose from a dispute over giving the way on a narrow road, resulted in severe injuries to Atish.

He said the family lodged a complaint with the Kala Amb police and Saini was the investigating officer. “Despite passing of six days, no action was taken by Saini,” Tejveer said.

Thereafter, the family approached DSP for help. He alleged that Saini had pre-written their complaint and merely obtained their signatures. They also claimed that Saini had prior communication with the assailants, which led him to press for a compromise.

