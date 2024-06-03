Cinephiles take part in HPNLU’s ‘Cine-Juris’

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 2

Aakash Sharma recently won ‘Cine Juris’, a quiz competition, organised by the Legal News Committee in collaboration with the Quiz Committee (Enigma) of the Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla.

Sharma, after a series of challenging rounds and intense competition, stood victorious, demonstrating knowledge and analytical skills.

Pratham Rajpoot emerged the runner-up in the competition. The quiz competition was themed around the exploration of legal cinema, celebrating the intersection of law and film in the spirit of academic engagement. The event witnessed the participation of 20 students from various academic years of the university.

The quiz was organised under the guidance of faculty coordinators Ruchi Gupta, Ambika Bharat Barowalia, Mrityunjay Kumar and Aayush Raj.

