Cipla launches drug delivery through drones in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi, September 26

Drug major Cipla on Tuesday said it has introduced drone-powered deliveries of critical medicines for hospitals and pharmacies in Himachal Pradesh in partnership with Skye Air Mobility.

The Mumbai-based firm aims to deliver medicines for cardiac, respiratory and other essential chronic therapies as part of the initiative.

“The use of drones will support on-time delivery of the company’s medicines to chemists and clinics in remote areas, minimising risks such as delays, temperature excursions affecting cold-chain products, and roadside accidents,” Cipla said in a statement.

“As we accelerate our digital agenda across all functions, implementing drone-powered distribution enhances our supply chain resilience, strengthens connects with channel partners, helps us stay future ready and maintain reliable, prompt delivery of our trusted high-quality drugs to stockists and patients in the region,” Cipla Global Supply Chain Head Swapn Malpani said.

