Circuit & communication conference begins at IIIT-Una

Our Correspondent

Una, June 9

An international conference on integrated circuits, communication, and computing systems (ICIC3S-2024) began yesterday at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una. Netaji Subhas University of Technology, Delhi, professor Parul Garg was the chief guest at the event, while Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Executive Vice-Chairman MN Hooda was the guest of honour at the inaugural function.

According to a press release issued by IIIT-Una Director Manish Gaur, the conference received 640 research paper submissions, which were categorised into tracks. The director said after a thorough review process, 91 papers were selected for presentation. The conference would feature keynote addresses from leading experts in these fields, he added.

He said the proceedings of the conference will appear on digital library IEEE Xplore.

#Una