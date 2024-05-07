CISCE results: Una’s Mount Carmel logs 100% results

Our Correspondent

Una, May 6

The students of Mount Carmel School in Una have brought laurels to the school in the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) results.

The students showcased exceptional results in the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) exams, the results of which were declared today.

This was disclosed in a press release quoting school directors Father Sebastian and Principal Father Abraham. According to the press release, Anima Vashisht secured the first position with 98.8 per cent marks, followed by Kartik Bhandari (98.2 per cent) and Krish Gogiya (97.8 per cent).

The school achieved a remarkable 100% pass percentage, with total 188 students clearing the exams. Of them, the score of 58 students was above 90 per cent marks, 59 scored above 80 per cent and below 90 per cent marks, and 52 students scored between 70 per cent and 80 per cent marks, while the rest excelled in the first division.

In the ISC (science stream), Shashwita Ratra clinched the top spot with an outstanding score of 97.25 per cent, followed by Sameer Jasyal securing the second place with 96.25 per cent and Vidushi Agnihotri bagging the third rank with 95 per cent marks. Of 41 students who appeared for the exams, 12 scored above 90 per cent marks, 13 scored between 80 per cent and 90 per cent, 11 students scored between 70 per cent and 80 per cent, while the remaining students passed in the first division.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Una