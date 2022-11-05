Citing minor's rape, Congress questions govt on safety

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 4

The Congress today hit out at the BJP for failing to ensure the safety of women as several criminal incidents against them were being reported across the state.

spokesperson Supriya Shrinate. while addressing a press conference, here today, AICC said the recent rape of a two-year-old girl in Manali only showed that women weren’t safe under the BJP regime, anywhere in the country. “The hapless parents of the minor girl are saying that justice hasn’t been delivered and they do not expect it from the BJP. There is complete insecurity among women as there has been no let-up in heinous crimes against them,” she added.

Shrinate further said if the women were not safe in any state then all other achievements mean nothing. “This is not just a stray incident,” she added.

She also ridiculed the BJP for dividing people along communal lines. “The temples and Gods and Goddesses do not belong to the BJP, but to every Indian. Don’t become the guardians of the Hindu religion and Lord Ram,” she said.

Talking about the issue of development, she said it was time for the BJP to give its report card as they had been in power in Himachal for five years and at the Centre for eight years. “It is not the time for the BJP to ask questions from the Congress, but to present their report card before the people, who are seeking answers.”

AICC spokesperson Alka Lamba also criticised at the BJP regime for failing to provide a safe and secure environment for women. “The Congress will fight to ensure that the guilty are brought to book as crime against women is unacceptable,” she added.

She also took a jibe at PM Modi for talking about the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign when his government had failed to protect a two-year-old child.