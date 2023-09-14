Citing seepage in Atal Tunnel, MLA questions quality of work

Our Correspondent

Kullu, September 13

Lahaul-Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur has expressed concern over the continuing water seepage inside the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang. “The continuing water seepage causes icing of the road in winters, leading to accidents,” he said.

The Congress MLA today made a video of the workers engaged in clearing the water inside the tunnel and shared it on social media. The MLA alleged that PM Narendra Modi had inaugurated an unfinished project.

The MLA said the tunnel was constructed by spending Rs 3,200 crore, but its quality was questionable as it had been leaking and now the water had taken the form of a drain.

He said the state and the Centre should take cognisance of the matter and adequate refurbishment should be undertaken so that such a huge amount of public money did not go waste. He said that he would also raise the issue during the Assembly session.

The 9.02-km-long tunnel built by piercing the Pir Panjal hills at a height of 10,000 feet above sea level witnessed leakage from the Seri Nullah that delayed the construction of the tunnel by around 4 years.

The tunnel was inaugurated by PM Modi on October 2, 2020. Seri Nullah flows right above the Atal Tunnel, which still remains a headache for the BRO. It entrusted the responsibility of rectifying the seepage to the NHPC last year, but no concrete solution could be worked out so far.

Many residents have also questioned the quality of tunnel construction. Some people have, on social media, also expressed apprehension that the tunnel might give way due to continuing seepage, resulting in a major catastrophe.

