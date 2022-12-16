Citizen Perception Survey under way in Shimla city

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 15

Shimla Smart City Limited is conducting a Citizen Perception Survey, a part of the Ease of Living Index.

“The Citizen Perception component carries 30 per cent weightage along with other parameters that decide the city’s rankings in the Ease of Living Index,” said Ajit Bhardwaj, General Manager, Shimla Smart City Limited, here today.

Bhardwaj said the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs launched the Urban Outcomes Framework 2022 in April this year as an initiative for a transparent and comprehensive assessment of cities. “The framework also includes the third round of the Ease of Living Index. The living index, as a 360-degree assessment, aims to evaluate cities across India based on the quality of life, economic ability and sustainability,” he added.

The survey will gather the feedback of the city residents with regard to liveability. “Their views will highlight how citizens feel about different aspects of the city such as public transport, educational facilities, healthcare services, water availability, cost of living, employment opportunities, among others,” he said.

This survey, which is being conducted both online and offline, commenced on December 9 and would continue till January 26.

The offline version involving face-to-face interviews would run parallel to the online survey. “Shimla residents can also enter their feedback on https://eol2022.org/ by using the Shimla MC code 800137,” said Bhardwaj.

