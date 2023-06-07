CITU activists protest ‘anti-labour’ policies

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 6

Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) held demonstrations in different parts of the city yesterday against the ‘anti-labour class’ policies of the Centre and state government. The CITU also organised seminars to mark its 54th foundation day.

A related event was organised at the state office of the CITU at the Kisan Mazdoor Bhawan, Chitkara Park in Kaithu, Shimla. CITU state president Vijender Mehra and vice-president Jagat Ram were in attendance, among other activists.

Mehra said, “There have been constant attacks on labour laws. The Union Government has decided to abolish labour laws and introduce labour codes in their place. These codes, primarily aimed at favouring privatisation, are against the interests of the labour class. We vehemently oppose the outsource policy, the fixing of Rs 350 as wages for MGNREGA workers among other pro-corporate policies of the Centre.”

“There are plans to privatise Anganwari, ASHA and mid-day meal schemes as well. The ‘equal work, equal pay’ rule cannot be applied to outsource, contractual and daily-wage workers,” he added.

“The minimum monthly wages for labourers should be fixed at Rs 21,000. The services of Anganwari, ASHA and mid-day meal workers should be regularised. The registration of construction workers and MGNREGA workers in labour welfare board must be eased.

The minimum pension of a retired construction workers must be fixed at Rs 3,000. The Street Vendors Act must be implemented properly so that rehri or fadi workers attain the benefits,” Ram stressed.