CITU: Make policy to regularise labourers

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 14

CITU leader Bhupender Singh said the state government should make a policy to regularise the jobs of labourers recruited under the outsource policy in government departments.

He alleged that due to the lack of proper policy for the welfare of outsourced employees, they are being exploited by the state and companies as they providing them minimum daily wage even below Rs 300.

“The major exploitation of these employees is being done under the Jal Shakti department, where they were being provided a daily wage below Rs 300 when the state government has fixed this at Rs 300,” he added. He said in the Jal Shakti Department, the multipurpose workers are being recruited on a salary of Rs 3,000 per month and Jal Rakshak workers on Rs 3,600. —