CITU protests move to ‘privatise’ Railways

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 3

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) held a protest at all district headquarters, Electricity Department offices and railway stations against the alleged privatisation of the Railways and the power sector, pre-paid meter policy and the Electricity Bill 2022.

In Shimla, the protesters gathered at the railway station and raised slogans against the Central Government for about two hours. CITU leaders demanded the withdrawal of the pre-paid meter policy and asked the Central Government to discontinue efforts to privatise the Railways and the power sector. They also sought the withdrawal of the Electricity Bill 2022.

