CITU releases manifesto, to run campaign against Centre

Mandi, April 12

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at a district-level convention held under the chairmanship of CITU district president Bhupender Singh here yesterday. Around 150 representatives of anganwari, mid-day meal, MGNREGA and construction workers, street vendors and other unions participated in the convention.

CITU national secretary Kashmir Singh Thakur inaugurated the convention. He said, “CITU has decided at the national level that during the Lok Sabha elections, it will raise questions about what Narendra Modi-led Central government has done for the welfare of labourers in the past 10 years. In fact, it has repealed 44 labour laws meant for the welfare of workers. All this has been done to increase the profits of capitalists and companies.”

He said, “Narendra Modi had promised to provide employment to the youth but in reality, jobs have been lost and the public sector is being sold. The youth are being cheated in the name of the Agniveer scheme. Autonomous institutions are being used to suppress opponents. Elected Chief Ministers have been kept in jail by misusing the ED and the CBI. Inflation and unemployment are increasing but public attention is being diverted from the real issues.”

He added, “CITU will make voters aware about the failures of the Modi government in the past 10 years and will run a public awareness campaign for the purpose.”

State general secretary Prem Gautam said the Central Government had not increased the salaries of MGNREGA, mid-day meal and Asha workers and CITU had prepared a manifesto for them, he added.

Bhupender said that the meetings of the block committees of all unions would be held till April 30 and public campaigns would be launched in all villages from May 1. Awareness programmes would be organised in Mandi, Jogindernagar, Sarkaghat and Balichowki on May 1. The public campaigns would conclude on May 30, on the occasion of CITU’s foundation day.

