CITU seeks arrest of Una firecracker factory owner

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 23

Expressing grief over several deaths in the blast in the illegal firecracker factory in district Una, CITU has demanded the registration of a case of murder against factory owner, and the officers of Labour, Industries and Electricity Departments.

CITU has also demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for those killed in the blast, Rs 20 lakh for seriously injured and Rs 10 lakh for other injured.

Meanwhile, the AAP blamed the administration for allowing an illegal factor run right under its nose.

Stating that CITU would hold a statewide protest on February 25, CITU state president Vijender Mehra demanded immediate arrest of factory owner and officials concerned of the Labour, Electricity and Industries Department.

“The factory was running right under the nose of the Labour Department, Una, and it had an illegal electricity connection too. So, the official concerned from these departments should be arrested immediately,” he said.