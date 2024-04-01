CITU to launch campaign against BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 31

The state committee of the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) today decided to launch a campaign against the “anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-employee and anti-people” policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government and would appeal to workers and public to vote against BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

At a meeting of the state committee of the CITU, state president Vijendra Mehra said in the first phase of the campaign, under the slogan ‘BJP Hatao Desh Bachao’, labour conferences would be held at district and block levels. “General meetings of workers will be held during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, while door-to-door campaigns against the BJP as well as the Central government will be organised in the third phase.”

A manifesto of labourers would be issued against the anti-labour policies of the BJP and thousands of pamphlets would be distributed, he addded.

Mehra further stated that due to the Centre’s neo-liberal and pro-capitalist policies, unemployment, poverty, inequality as well as the rates of petrol, diesel, LPG and food items had increased.

He said CITU will go among people with various demands, including declaring Rs 26,000 as minimum wage for workers, abolishing the four anti-labour codes, providing minimum support price to farmers, implementing the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, formulating a policy for outsourced employees, reinstating Covid workers who were dismissed from their jobs, controlling heavy inflation, besides other demands.

They would appeal to people to throw out the “anti-people” and “anti-labour” Central government from power.

