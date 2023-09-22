City terrorised by monkeys

Reports of simian bites are trickling in almost every day from different parts of the city as the local authorities and the state government continue to look the other way. It is time for a comprehensive plan to address the issue before it reaches alarming proportions in the near future.
Ananya Sharma, Chotta Shimla
Garbage in residential areas
SOME residents of Vikasnagar have started dumping trash downhill near nullahs or residential areas where garbage collectors cannot retrieve it. The stench of garbage hangs in the air in these areas. Strict action should be taken against the offenders.
Shreyashi Thakur, Shimla
Rein in drug menace
Even though the police have been successful in nabbing peddlers in and around the city, there is still no end to the drug menace in the area. There is a need to address the root cause of the issue. Efforts should be made to help youngsters who get sucked into drug addiction.
Mukesh Rana, Shimla
