Civil Supply Corporation to procure paddy

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 2

The procurement of paddy in the entire state would be done through State Civil Supplies Corporation to ensure that farmers get the minimum support price of Rs 2,203 per quintal of their agriculture produce. This information was shared in a press statement issued by Principal Secretary, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, RD Nazeem today.

Nazeem said, “It is for the first time that paddy would be procured by the state government. The procurement would be done from October 3 to December 26 from nine grain markets; Fatehpur, Riyali and Milwan in Kangra district, Dhaula Kuan, Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district, market yard, Nalagarh, Malpur, Baddi in Solan district and market yard, Takrala, in Una district.”

“Farmers will have to register for sale of their crops after filling the details of their crops on the https://hpappp.nic.in portal. The portal would be opened from September 20 onwards. Farmers would get the sale amount of the produce in their bank account within 48 hours. Last year paddy was procured jointly by the Food Corporation of India and the HP State Civil Supplies Corporation. This year, as per the instructions of the Chief Minister, paddy will be procured through the HPSCSC in the entire state to ensure the benefit of the minimum support price to the farmers,” he added.

#Agriculture #Minimum Support Price MSP #Shimla