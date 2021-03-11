Civil traffic on Manali-Leh highway allowed from today onwards

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 25

The district administration of Lahaul and Spiti on Monday allowed the civil traffic on Manali-Leh highway for the movement of light vehicles beyond Darcha towards Leh.

However, the movement of two-wheelers and trucks was not allowed for safety reasons.

The BRO had restored the Manali-Leh highway for traffic on March 26 via Baralacha la pass but the district administration had not allowed civil traffic on this route till yesterday.

For the past few days, the tourism stakeholders of Lahaul valley had been pressuring the district administration to allow civil traffic, which will give impetus to the tourism industry.

Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar on Monday issued a notification that traffic would be allowed on Manali-Leh beyond Darcha toward Leh via Baralacha la pass during the day till 1 pm.

Only light vehicles would be allowed to ply on this road. The movement of two-wheelers and trucks would be allowed after some days, when the road be found fit for its movement in the region.