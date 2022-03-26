CJ launches app of High Court

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, March 25

Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq launched an Android-based mobile phone application of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh here today.

The Chief Justice said that the computer branch of the Registry, in collaboration with NIC scientists, had developed a user-friendly Android-based mobile phone application of the High Court with upgraded features such as advocates’ directory, case status, judgments and orders search with multiple options such as the cause list, digital display, free text search, e-gate pass, my diary, important judgments and links for district courts’ websites etc.

He said that with unique features, this app by and large was the best in the country in any high court. It would benefit advocates, litigants and general public. It also has a facility to seek the feedback of the users. He added that the process was on to make the HP High Court as well as district courts WiFi enabled.

The Registrar General, Virender Singh, said that the members of the Bar made the maximum use of the application and valuable suggestions received in this regard would help in its upgrade and improvement to meet the changing needs of different components of the justice delivery system.

Justice Sabina, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, Justice Sandeep Sharma, Justice Chander Bhusan Barowalia, Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua and Justice Satyen Vaidya were also present. The office-bearers and other members of different Bar associations from the state and District Judges and other judicial officers also participated through the virtual mode.

