CJ redistributes work of sessions divisions among High Court judges

Shimla, June 3

Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao has redistributed the Administrative and Executive Business pertaining to Civil and Sessions Divisions in the state amongst the Judges of the High Court from immediate effect.

As per the notification issued by the Registrar General of the court, the work of Civil and Sessions Division, Shimla division, has been assigned to Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan. The administrative and executive work of Civil and Sessions Division, Kangra at Dharamsala, has been assigned to Justice Vivek Singh Thakur.

Justice Ajay Mohan Goel will look after the work of Civil and Sessions Division, Mandi. The charge of Solan divisions has been given to Justice Sandeep Sharma.

The work of Una Division has been assigned to Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua. The work of Sirmaur district at Nahan has been assigned to Justice Satyen Vaidya.

Justice Sushil Kukreja will look after the work of Civil and Sessions Division, Kullu. The work of Civil and Sessions Division, Hamirpur, has been assigned to Justice Virender Singh.

Justice Ranjan Sharma will look after the work of Chamba district. The work of Sessions Division, Bilaspur, has been assigned to Justice Bipin Chander Negi. Justice Rakesh Kainthla will look after the work of Kinnaur district.

