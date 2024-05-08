Class X result: Ridhima tops state, girls outshine boys

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 7

Ridhima Sharma from Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Nadaun, in Hamirpur district topped the Class X exam results declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) today. She scored an impressive 99.86%. Kritika Sharma of Neugal Model Public Senior Secondary School, Bhawarna, in Kangra district bagged the second position by scoring 99.71 per cent.

Topper aspires to be a doctor Hamirpur: State topper Ridhima Sharma, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Nadaun, said that she wanted to become a doctor and serve the poor and needy. Her father, Ashwani Kumar, is an employee in a private firm in Punjab, while her mother is a homemaker. Ridhima belongs to Kaloor village and used to commute daily to school which is about 10 km from her house. She said it was only due to the support and encouragement of her teachers and parents that she could achieve such a huge success. OC

The third position was jointly bagged by three students — Shivam Sharma from Government Senior Secondary School, Berthin, in Bilaspur district, Dhriti Tegta from Glory International School, Rohroo, in Shimla district and Rushil Sood from Bharti Vidhyapeeth Public Senior Secondary School, Baijnath, Kangra, by scoring 99.57%.

Girls have again dominated the merit list. Among the first five toppers who bagged the top three positions in the board result, four are girls. The topper, Rishima Sharma, is from a government school. Among the 92 students, who bagged first 10 positions, 71 were girls and 21 boys.

The board Chairman of and Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said pass percentage remained at 74.61. A total of 91,662 students appeared in the examination out of which 67,988 cleared it and 10,474 received compartment in one subject.

