Class XII girl from Lahaul murdered in Dharamsala

Palampur, December 14
A Class XII girl student hailing from Lahaul and Spiti district was found murdered in her room on the outskirts of Dharamsala today. The police detained her two classmates, also hailing from Lauhal and Spiti, who were last seen with her.
According to Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri, when the girl did not attend her tuition classes for two days, someone informed the police. A police team along with forensic experts visited her room in the Norbilinga area of Dharamsala where she was staying. The police broke open the door of her room and found her murdered. A mobile phone was also found on the spot, which was sent to the forensic lab.
The SP said that the exact cause of the murder would be known after the forensic report was received. She added that the police had detained her two classmates, who were last seen with her. The father of the victim also named two persons.
