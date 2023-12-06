Cleanliness drive along Suketi khud

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 5

In a commendable initiative, the National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from Vallabh Government College, Mandi, organised a cleanliness drive from Rani Bain to Panchvaktra Temple along the Suketi khud in the district. The seven-day event kicked off on November 27.

This year’s heavy rainfall had left the riverbanks strewn with a lot of waste, prompting the NSS to organise this drive. As the volunteers progressed from Rani Bain to Mandi, the challenges increased.

Programme officer Dr Deepali Ashok said 13 tonne plastic waste was collected during the drive. The municipal corporation provided garbage bags and vehicles for transporting the collected waste to the designated dumping site. The Red Cross Society also contributed to the cause by supplying essential gear such as gloves.

“Seraj Student Association, Nehru Yuva Kendra, VGC Mandi Eco Club, Rover-Rangers and NCC cadets collaborated with NSS volunteers in doing the job,” she added.

