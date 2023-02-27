Cleanliness drive in Bijli Mahadev area

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 26

Members of the Young Drukpa Association (YDA) collected heaps of garbage from Bijli Mahadev area — a popular shrine of Lord Shiva in Kullu district — yesterday. They started the cleanliness drive from a roadside in Kharahal valley up to the hilltop of Bijli Mahadev where the temple is located.

Association secretary Kunga Bodh said during the drive, the entire trek was found dotted with plastic trash from the roadside up to the hilltop. A heap of garbage was collected from the area and transported to Kullu for disposal in a proper way.

He said: “It is unfortunate that people visit the area to pay obeisance but litter the area. It is the responsibility of every citizen to ensure the temple premises neat and clean. Instead of throwing trash here and there, the visitors should carry a bag with them to put trash in it and throw it into a dustbin.”

“The local civic body should also come forward to ensure the cleanliness of the area. Bijli Mahadev is a popular tourist destination in the Kullu district, which must be kept neat and clean,” he said.

#Kullu