Cleanliness not in focus in Sayari

A lot of garbage is strewn around in the lanes of Banvi village in Sayari near Jubbarhatti. Egg trays, plastic bags, bottles and used masks are thrown around by the residents. It is a sad reality that people here pay no attention to cleanliness. — Sunita, Jubbarhatti
Docs’ protests leave patients in lurch
Quite often, doctors go on strike these days, which causes a lot of inconvenience to patients. All doctors were on strike for two hours today. A while ago, the junior doctors (residents) were also protesting. The patients get harassed at such a time. — Sanjeev, Sanjauli
