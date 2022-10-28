Cleanliness poor in tourist spot Chail

Despite being a world renowned tourist destination, cleanliness management in Chail is poor. Garbage can be seen scattered along the roads in the town. These attracts stray dogs and monkeys, posing a risk to the commuters. The agencies concerned must ensure proper disposal of garbage properly. Rohini Sharma, Mohali

Ensure smooth traffic flow in Shimla

A long queue of vehicles can be seen moving at snail’s place near Victory Tunnel in Shimla during the morning. The ongoing construction works on various roads adds to the traffic snarls, especially on the Cart Road. Authorities concerned should find a permanent solution to the traffic problem. Amit, Shimla

Water scarcity in Shimla suburbs

Residents of Kachi Ghati and Tara Devi areas of Shimla are grappling with water scracity. Although the Shimla Jal Prabandhak Nigam (SJPN) has assured to supply water on alternate days, the area residents get water after gap of three to four days. Ashu, Shimla

