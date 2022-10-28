Cleanliness poor in tourist spot Chail

Despite being a world renowned tourist destination, cleanliness management in Chail is poor. Garbage can be seen scattered along the roads in the town. These attracts stray dogs and monkeys, posing a risk to the commuters. The agencies concerned must ensure proper disposal of garbage properly. Rohini Sharma, Mohali
Ensure smooth traffic flow in Shimla
A long queue of vehicles can be seen moving at snail’s place near Victory Tunnel in Shimla during the morning. The ongoing construction works on various roads adds to the traffic snarls, especially on the Cart Road. Authorities concerned should find a permanent solution to the traffic problem. Amit, Shimla
Water scarcity in Shimla suburbs
Residents of Kachi Ghati and Tara Devi areas of Shimla are grappling with water scracity. Although the Shimla Jal Prabandhak Nigam (SJPN) has assured to supply water on alternate days, the area residents get water after gap of three to four days. Ashu, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
